Police seek help in Quik Fill robbery

STRUTHERS

Police are asking for the public’s help to solve an armed robbery at a Quik Fill gas station on Youngstown-Poland Road. They are searching for a white male, wearing a light gray hoodie and red shirt underneath, and gray sweat pants with black tennis shoes. The suspect wore a black mask during the robbery. The gas station clerk said the suspect had a blue flame tattoo on his stomach. Contact police at 330-755-9849.

Drugs, weapon, cash seized in raid

GIRARD

Agents on Thursday seized 31 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 28 grams of suspected heroin, suspected cocaine, 83 Xanax, a gun, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, scales and $2,121 from a Washington Avenue home. The raid was the result of a drug-trafficking investigation. Two vehicles also were seized.

Carrying out the search were the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force, Girard police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Drug Enforcement Administration.