McDonald man cited for 9th OVI after Austintown traffic stop

AUSTINTOWN — A McDonald man was charged with his ninth citation for operating a vehicle impaired.

A township patrolman found Steven L. Queen, 58, of Clearfield Street, , asleep at the wheel just after 12:30 a.m. today.

Queen's vehicle was stationary across the median of the Meridian Road off-ramp, but still in-gear, the report states. Another patrolman braced his vehicle against the front of Queen's before they woke him.

Upon waking and seeing the officers, Queen sped forward, running into the patrol vehicle, according to the report.

After smelling alcohol coming from the vehicle, officers asked him to take field- sobriety tests, which he ultimately refused.

Police found a half-empty bottle of liquor in the driver-side door panel, according to the report.

As Queen had eight prior OVI convictions – the most recent a felony count in Portage County – he was later made to submit to a blood test, the results from which are not included in the report.

Queen is set for arraignment on a felony OVI charge Monday in the Mahoning County Area Court.