Man faces drug, gun charges after Thursday night chase

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said police Thursday evening found a stolen handgun with an extended magazine, ammunition, heroin, crack and powder cocaine, pills and $2,000 cash following a traffic stop and foot chase on the Madison Avenue Expressway.

Michael Triplett, 32, of Berkley Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on gun and drug charges. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.

Triplett was pulled over at about 10:50 p.m. Thursday for speeding and his car was searched after police dog Haus indicated drugs in the car.

Triplett ran and fell down a ravine before he was caught by police.

There was a box of ammunition in the car and an empty drum magazine that could hold 50 rounds, reports said.