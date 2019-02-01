Judge rejects request to delay removal of statue
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.
A North Carolina judge has rejected an emergency plea to delay removal of a Confederate statue.
The Winston-Salem Journal reports the United Daughters of the Confederacy made the request Thursday to halt removal of the statue from downtown Winston-Salem. The UDC had until Thursday to have the Confederate statue moved or face city action to remove it.
City Manager Lee Garrity, relaying information from city attorney Angela Carmon, said a Forsyth County judge turned down the UDC’s effort to halt the city’s effort to have the statue removed.
