Judge rejects request to delay removal of statue

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

A North Carolina judge has rejected an emergency plea to delay removal of a Confederate statue.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports the United Daughters of the Confederacy made the request Thursday to halt removal of the statue from downtown Winston-Salem. The UDC had until Thursday to have the Confederate statue moved or face city action to remove it.

City Manager Lee Garrity, relaying information from city attorney Angela Carmon, said a Forsyth County judge turned down the UDC’s effort to halt the city’s effort to have the statue removed.