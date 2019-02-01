Inmate hostage situation at NOCC


February 1, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Authorities quickly quelled an inmate-on-inmate hostage situation in one of the housing units at Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, 2240 Hubbard Road, that occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said no one was seriously injured. The inmate taken hostage, reportedly held at knifepoint, was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Troopers said correctional officers and facility administrative staff responded when an inmate held his cellmate hostage in exchange for unspecified demands. After a brief negotiation, the inmate surrendered and was taken into custody.

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

corner peel

Poland


Residential
4 bedroom, 4 bath
$364900


Poland


Colonial
4 bedroom, 3.5 bath
$445000


Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$399000