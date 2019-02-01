Inmate hostage situation at NOCC

YOUNGSTOWN

Authorities quickly quelled an inmate-on-inmate hostage situation in one of the housing units at Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, 2240 Hubbard Road, that occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said no one was seriously injured. The inmate taken hostage, reportedly held at knifepoint, was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Troopers said correctional officers and facility administrative staff responded when an inmate held his cellmate hostage in exchange for unspecified demands. After a brief negotiation, the inmate surrendered and was taken into custody.