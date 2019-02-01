Her knees 'broken beyond repair,' Vonn retiring after worlds

Associated Press

Lindsey Vonn has only two races remaining on her aching knees.

The women's all-time leader in World Cup wins announced today she will retire from ski racing after this month's world championships in Sweden.

The 34-year-old Vonn had been planning to retire in December but changed her plans because of persistent pain in both of her knees, which she fully realized after failing to finish a race in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, last month

"It's been an emotional 2 weeks making the hardest decision of my life, but I have accepted that I cannot continue ski racing," Vonn wrote on Instagram. "I will compete at the World Championships in Downhill and SG (super-G) next week in Are, Sweden, and they will be the final races of my career."

The worlds open with the women's super-G on Tuesday in the Swedish resort of Are. The women's downhill is scheduled for Feb. 10.

Vonn's right knee is permanently damaged from previous crashes. The American has also torn ACLs, suffered fractures near her left knee, broken her ankle, sliced her right thumb, had a concussion and more. She's limited now to about three runs per day, and her aching body can't handle the workload of other skiers.

"My body is broken beyond repair and it isn't letting me have the final season I dreamed of," Vonn said. "My body is screaming at me to STOP and it's time for me to listen."