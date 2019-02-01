Gov. DeWine names director of faith-based, community initiatives

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine today announced Michele Reynolds will serve as the director of the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

Reynolds is the founder and chief executive officer of a faith-based, nonprofit community development organization that provides affordable housing solutions and economic development initiatives to help revitalize neighborhoods in low- and moderate-income communities throughout the state.

In addition, she is the first lady and executive pastor of Common Ground Destiny Center Church. She and her husband Pastor Uhleric (Rick) Reynolds live in central Ohio with their family.

The Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives serves as a clearinghouse of information on federal, state, and local funding for charitable services performed by organizations and advises the governor, general assembly, and an advisory board on the barriers that exist to collaboration between organizations and governmental entities and on ways to remove those barriers.