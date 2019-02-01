METRO DIGEST || Girl, 12, accused of assaulting brother

Girl, 12, accused of assaulting brother

WARREN

A girl, 12, will be held in juvenile detention until her Tuesday plea hearing in the felonious assault of her baby brother.

She is accused of causing serious injuries to her brother, 3 months old, who was taken Tuesday to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center. A Warren police detective conducted interviews with family members there.

The boy was later flown by helicopter to Akron Children’s Hospital in Akron. He is “recovering,” said Gabe Wildman, assistant county prosecutor.

A Warren police report says the baby had “apparent broken bones, [a] possible internal injury [and] other major injury.”

The girl was detained and taken to the juvenile justice center Wednesday after police interviewed her.

On Thursday, Magistrate Terry Swauger presided over her detention hearing, which determines whether the child will be detained or allowed to go home. A plea hearing is the juvenile equivalent of an arraignment.

Inmate hostage situation at NOCC

YOUNGSTOWN

Authorities quickly quelled an inmate-on-inmate hostage situation in one of the housing units at Northeast Ohio Correctional Center, 2240 Hubbard Road, that occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said no one was seriously injured. The inmate taken hostage, reportedly held at knifepoint, was transported to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Troopers said correctional officers and facility administrative staff responded when an inmate held his cellmate hostage in exchange for unspecified demands. After a brief negotiation, the inmate surrendered and was taken into custody.

Woman found frozen in car

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a car outside Dollar General on McCartney Road. 21-WFMJ TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, reports officials found the victim, a woman in her late 70s, frozen. Investigators believe she died of natural causes, but the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office is investigating.

Wear Red Day

YOUNGSTOWN

Today is the American Heart Association’s National Wear Red Day, a day where millions of people nationwide will be wearing red to call attention to the fact that cardiovascular diseases are the No. 1 killer of women.

In addition to wearing red, several businesses in the tri-county area will be going red – whether they shine red lighting on their buildings or find another way to show support.

