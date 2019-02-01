Drugs, weapon, cash seized in raid

GIRARD

Agents on Thursday seized 31 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 28 grams of suspected heroin, suspected cocaine, 83 Xanax, a gun, suspected marijuana, drug paraphernalia, scales and $2,121 from a Washington Avenue home. The raid was the result of a drug-trafficking investigation. Two vehicles also were seized.

Carrying out the search were the Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcement Task Force, Girard police, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Drug Enforcement Administration.