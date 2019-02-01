A deluge of drones fly over Super Bowl stadium, despite ban

ATLANTA (AP) — The FBI says security officials are being "inundated" with drones flying around the Atlanta stadium that will host Sunday's Super Bowl 53.

That's despite an ongoing restriction that bans the use of drones in the area of Mercedes-Benz Stadium downtown.

FBI spokesman Kevin Rowson said today officers have confiscated several drones in recent days. He says their pilots could face jail time and fines.

In December, hundreds of flights were called off and more than 100,000 people were stranded or delayed after drones were spotted near the runway at Gatwick Airport outside London.

Last month, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines pilots encountered a drone about 3,500 feet above Teterboro, N.J. That resulted in dozens of delays at nearby Newark Liberty International Airport.