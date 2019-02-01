DAtAnchor investment


February 1, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Valley Growth Ventures, a $6 million micro-venture capital investment fund focused on investment in Ohio-based companies, has made its fourth investment in the company DAtAnchor.

DAtAnchor is a universal data-security solution that provides strong, seamless and easy to use encryption, automated data governance and dynamic access control and revocation capabilities to enable businesses to protect sensitive data. DAtAnchor protects all data types, along with any application used to secure it. It’s easy to set up and seamlessly integrates with any existing Cloud-based security solution or distributed storage system.

