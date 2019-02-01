BUSINESS digest

Hot pepper mix recall

NEWTON FALLS

Sleepy Hollow Farms, 3730 Hallock Young Road, is voluntarily recalling some of its Santone’s Hot Pepper Mix due to a processing issue, according to a company news release.

Products impacted are 7.4-ounce glass jars with the lot code 1112131802 sold between Dec. 13, 2018, and Jan. 29 at the Howland Farmers Market.

The issue was discovered during a routine inspection by the Ohio Department of Agriculture.

DAtAnchor investment

YOUNGSTOWN

Valley Growth Ventures, a $6 million micro-venture capital investment fund focused on investment in Ohio-based companies, has made its fourth investment in the company DAtAnchor.

DAtAnchor is a universal data-security solution that provides strong, seamless and easy to use encryption, automated data governance and dynamic access control and revocation capabilities to enable businesses to protect sensitive data. DAtAnchor protects all data types, along with any application used to secure it. It’s easy to set up and seamlessly integrates with any existing Cloud-based security solution or distributed storage system.

25 Under 35 awards banquet

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals will recognize the 25 honorees of its 25 Under 35 Award and name three top MVPs during a dinner ceremony from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Stambaugh Auditorium.

In its 15-year history, the honor, formerly the 40 Under 40 Award, has been given to recognize more than 450 outstanding young professionals who have greatly impacted the Mahoning Valley.

This event, which is more than an awards show, also has raised more than $95,000 for the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley’s Young Philanthropist Fund, which in 2018 was able to provide grants to Making Kids Count, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Youngstown and the Butler Institute of American Art.

Dominion Energy grants

YOUNGSTOWN

Dominion Energy, parent company of Dominion Energy Ohio, is contributing $10,000 in Critical Community Needs grants to the Second Harvest Food Bank and YWCA Mahoning Valley. Each will receive $5,000.

The local grants are part of $155,000 awarded in Ohio.

Staff report