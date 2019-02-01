BLACK HISTORY MONTH Scheduled events

Local events scheduled through February for Black History Month as submitted to The Vindicator:

MAHONING COUNTY

Youngstown State University: Southern Roots: The Paintings of Winfred Rembert Exhibition, Butler Museum of American Art, 524 Wick Ave., through Feb. 17. The traveling exhibition of carved and dyed leather works by Winfred Rembert creates a vibrant, rhythmic imagery of the African-American artist’s life in 1950s-60s Georgia. Featuring 29 works, including the premiere of several recent paintings by Rembert, the exhibition predominantly depicts the grueling task of cotton picking the artist endured in childhood and later while on a prison chain gang. For information, contact the art museum, 330-743-1107.

Sunday: 2 to 4 p.m., Special Screening – “All Me: The Life and Times of Winfred Rembert,” Zona Auditorium, first floor, Beecher Center, Butler Institute of American Art.

Monday: Justin Coleman, artist lecture and opening reception. Lecture, 5 to 6:15 p.m., McDonough Museum of Art, 525 Wick Ave. Opening reception, 6:15 to 7 p.m., Judith Rae Solomon Gallery, Bliss Hall, 547 Wick Ave. Art exhibition, Monday through Feb. 28, Solomon Gallery, Bliss Hall. Coleman is assistant professor of studio art at Denison University and a practicing artist working in sculpture and ceramics. He is the recipient of a 2018 individual artist grant from The Pittsburgh Foundation.

Feb. 12: 6 p.m., Step Afrika! Chestnut Room, Kilcawley Center. Step Afrika! was founded in 1994 as the first professional company dedicated to the tradition of “stepping.” It now ranks as one of the top 10 African-American dance companies in the U.S. For information, contact Ahjah Johnson, 330-941-3582.

Feb. 21: 6:30 p.m., movie night featuring the Academy-Award nominated movie “Green Book,” featuring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen, Cafaro House, 205 Madison Ave. When Tony Lip (Mortensen), a bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx, is hired to drive Dr. Don Shirley (Ali), a world-class black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on “The Green Book” to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for blacks.

Feb. 23: 12:30 p.m., “I Am Not Your Negro – A Celebration of James Baldwin,” Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County, East Branch, 430 Early Road. Baldwin was an American novelist and social critic who died in France in 1987. There will be a showing of the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” 2016 award-winning film directed by Raoul Peck, based on Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript, “Remember This House.” There will also be a book discussion of “I Am Not Your Negro” after the documentary film. Sponsored by the YSU Black Alumni Chapter. Limited seating. To reserve a space or for information, contact Arlene Floyd at 330-941-2333.

Austintown: The Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road, will have a scavenger hunt throughout February. Children of all ages can learn about famous African-Americans by searching the library for three objects that represent famous athletes, entertainers and innovators. One selected winner will receive a gift card.

Youngstown: The Michael Kusalaba Library, 2815 Mahoning Ave., will have a different craft each week of the month for children of all ages to learn about a featured African-American historical figure. These crafts will be available during normal library hours.

Youngstown: The Newport Public Library, 3730 Market St., and the East Branch Public Library, 430 Early Road, will have crafts for children of all ages to make and take home throughout the month. These crafts will be available during normal library hours.

Youngstown: Come to the Newport Public Library throughout February and check out one of the selected books by an African-American author. Fill out a review of the book when you are done for your chance to win a prize. For adults. The books will be available during normal library hours.

Youngstown: Sunday, Feb. 10, Feb. 17, Feb. 24, Beulah Baptist Church, 570 Sherwood Ave., will have special events at 3:30 p.m. The programs are free. On Sunday, the church will host a movie and talk on John Young, the founder of Youngstown. On Feb. 10, Cynthia Carter, retired Air Force master sergeant, will speak on the Harlem Hellfighters of World War I and how they shaped the civil-rights movement. On Feb. 17, Judge Carla Baldwin, the first female African-American judge in Youngstown, will speak on the importance of good grades and following your dreams. On Feb. 24, the church will host a youth talent night featuring youths from Youngstown, Campbell and the surrounding area singing, miming, dancing and presenting readings on black history.

Youngstown: Feb. 16, 3 to 7 p.m., Annie Hall of Eastside Crime Watch, 1001 Oak St., will host “Feasts of Salads” at Wick Park Pavilion, 260 Park Ave. The event is child-friendly. Speaker will be Mayor Jamael Tito Brown, and music will be provided by Mr. Vince. For information, contact Hall at 330-742-4880 (work) or 234-719-9142 (cell).

Youngstown: Feb. 16, 1 to 3 p.m., New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman St., will host a presentation on the first African-American Marines to serve in World War II. Veteran information and other facts about African-American contributions also will be provided. Refreshments will be served. For reservations, call 330-747-2125. The program is free.

Youngstown: Feb. 19, Meet New York Times best-selling young-adult author Nic Stone at the Newport Public Library, 3730 Market St., Youngstown, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., and at the Campbell Memorial High School auditorium, 280 Sixth St., from 1 to 2:30 p.m. She is the author of “Dear Martin” and “Odd One Out.” She will discuss her works, have question-and-answer segments and sign books. Stone also will work with students involved with Project Lit. Her presentations are open to the public.

Youngstown: Feb. 23, 11 a.m., Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County, 305 Wick Ave., will host a performance by The Youngstown Harambee Dancers Inc. The Harambee Youth Program is a cultural, educational and recreational program that promotes racial harmony and provides African and African-American cultural performances. The word “harambee” is a Swahili word that means “let’s all pull together.”

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Warren: Christ Episcopal Church, 2627 Atlantic St. NE, will have a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday. The concert will feature bass/baritone Ronald Campbell singing spirituals, folk songs and show tunes by African-American composers. James Shiell, the church’s director of music and the arts, will accompany Campbell.