Bad timing, misplaced heel cause $12K to vanish

BOARDMAN

Nick Krohn didn’t win the “Battle with Burgan” because of a technicality, but he doesn’t walk away empty-handed.

At halftime during a Jan. 26 Youngstown State University women’s basketball game, the YSU student from Boardman was competing in the “Battle with Burgan Mortage Mania,” where he had to make a layup, a 3-point shot and a half-court shot in 30 seconds. As the buzzer rang, Krohn’s half-court shot went in to cheers.

He was swarmed and handed a check for $12,000. He subsequently posed for pictures with the check from Burgan Real Estate and did an interview with The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, 21-WFMJ TV.

But like a questionable touchdown catch in an NFL game, Krohn’s toss did not hold up under video review. A YSU spokesperson told The Vindicator on Thursday night that his shot did not count. He was to receive $200 for hitting just the three point shot.

