25 Under 35 awards banquet

YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals will recognize the 25 honorees of its 25 Under 35 Award and name three top MVPs during a dinner ceremony from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Stambaugh Auditorium.

In its 15-year history, the honor, formerly the 40 Under 40 Award, has been given to recognize more than 450 outstanding young professionals who have greatly impacted the Mahoning Valley.

This event, which is more than an awards show, also has raised more than $95,000 for the Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley’s Young Philanthropist Fund, which in 2018 was able to provide grants to Making Kids Count, The Boys & Girls Clubs of Youngstown and the Butler Institute of American Art.