Ohio NONVIOLENCE WEEK

The Ohio Nonviolence Week committee is announcing the events for Nonviolence Week, Oct. 6-12.

Oct. 6: Ninth Annual Nonviolence Parade and Rally at intersection of Wick and Wood streets and ends at Covelli Centre parking lot, 3 p.m.,229 E. Front St.

Oct. 7: Meet Minnijean Brown Trickey, one of the Little Rock Nine, 5-9 p.m., Flambeau’s Live, 2308 Market St.

Oct. 8: Nonviolence evening at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4:30-7 p.m., Shops at Boardman Park, Boardman.

Oct. 9: Reception for art and poetry winners at the Soap Gallery, 5-7 p.m., 117 S. Champion St., downtown Youngstown.

Oct. 10: Simeon Booker Award for Courage, 7 p.m., Chestnut Room in Kilcawley Center at Youngstown State University.

Oct. 11: Movie, “Watsons Go to Birmingham,” at YWCA, 25 W. Rayen Ave.; 10 a.m. to noon, Day of Action.

All events are open to the public. To register for the parade, visit www.ohiononviolenceweek.org or www.mvsojourntothepast.com.

Source: Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past