Ohio NONVIOLENCE WEEK


August 31, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

Ohio NONVIOLENCE WEEK

The Ohio Nonviolence Week committee is announcing the events for Nonviolence Week, Oct. 6-12.

Oct. 6: Ninth Annual Nonviolence Parade and Rally at intersection of Wick and Wood streets and ends at Covelli Centre parking lot, 3 p.m.,229 E. Front St.

Oct. 7: Meet Minnijean Brown Trickey, one of the Little Rock Nine, 5-9 p.m., Flambeau’s Live, 2308 Market St.

Oct. 8: Nonviolence evening at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 4:30-7 p.m., Shops at Boardman Park, Boardman.

Oct. 9: Reception for art and poetry winners at the Soap Gallery, 5-7 p.m., 117 S. Champion St., downtown Youngstown.

Oct. 10: Simeon Booker Award for Courage, 7 p.m., Chestnut Room in Kilcawley Center at Youngstown State University.

Oct. 11: Movie, “Watsons Go to Birmingham,” at YWCA, 25 W. Rayen Ave.; 10 a.m. to noon, Day of Action.

All events are open to the public. To register for the parade, visit www.ohiononviolenceweek.org or www.mvsojourntothepast.com.

Source: Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$349900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000