Vivo to run for re-election next year as Mahoning County clerk of courts

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Anthony Vivo, first elected Mahoning County clerk of courts in 1994, said he’s going to run for re-election next year.

Vivo, 61, said he gave serious consideration to retiring after his term expires Jan. 1, 2021, but was urged by county Democratic Party officials and his staff to seek another term in 2020.

“I thought it was time, but others convinced me to run again,” he said.

“My health was a concern [in the past], but it’s been good for the past few years. I’m excited about coming to work everyday,” he said.

Vivo, a Democrat, said he wants to finish the implementation of electronic filing of cases. It’s done at the common pleas level and is going to be done with the county courts, he said.

“I’d like to keep the continuity of the office intact while that’s done,” he said. “We’ve done a nice job in the office, and I have a great staff.”