Fall TV preview

Here’s your guide to the new shows debuting this fall.

SEPT. 23

“Bob Hearts Abishola,” 8:30 p.m. on CBS

What do socks and a heart attack have in common? The title of this new comedy, of course. Billy Gardell stars as a man in the compression sock biz who falls for his nurse (Folake Olowofoyeku) while recovering from a cardiac event. Tune in to see if she flatlines his attempts to win her over.

“All Rise,” 9 p.m. on CBS

Court is now in session. Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) drops the hammer on the justice system and crime as she takes the bench, pushing the boundaries of what a judge can be.

“Prodigal Son,” 9 p.m. on Fox

A criminal psychologist (Tom Payne) has more than enough qualifications to help the NYPD solve their cases. Did we mention his father (Michael Sheen) is an incarcerated serial killer? Bellamy Young and Lou Diamond Phillips also star.

“Bluff City Law,” 10 p.m. on NBC

No bluffing. Jimmy Smits returns to TV as a lawyer who looks to reconnect with his daughter (Caitlin McGee) by asking her to rejoin his firm. They just might change the world – if they can get along.

SEPT. 24

“mixed-ish,” 9 p.m. on ABC

In this “black-ish” sitcom spinoff, Rainbow Johnson recounts her experience growing up in the ’80s in a mixed-race family. Stars include Arica Himmel and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

“Emergence,” 10 p.m. on ABC

A girl (Alexa Swinton) with no memory of who she is or where she came from is at the center of a mysterious larger-than-life conspiracy being investigated by a local police chief (Allison Tolman).

SEPT. 25

“Stumptown,” 10 p.m. on ABC

Criminals beware! Don’t mess with Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders), an Army veteran and private investigator whose style doesn’t always follow the legal rulebook.

SEPT. 26

“The Unicorn,” 8:30 p.m. on CBS

Wade (Walton Goggins) is a devoted father and widower who is clueless about the dating scene. With surrounding women seeing him as a hot commodity, Wade’s family and friends help him find love once again.

“Perfect Harmony,” 8:30 p.m. on NBC

A former Princeton music professor (Bradley Whitford), whose life has hit a sour note, may have just found the boost he needs when he stumbles upon a small-town church choir that desperately needs a tune-up – in more ways than one.

“Carol’s Second Act,” 9:30 p.m. on CBS

A new career is just what the doctor ordered for Patricia Heaton as she stars as a woman in her 50s who pursues her dream job, while swallowing the fact that she’s much older than her peers.

“Sunnyside,” 9:30 p.m. on NBC

A group hoping to become American citizens hires former New York City Councilman Garrett Modi (Kal Penn) to help them achieve their dream. Since losing it all politically, Garrett must rediscover his purpose in life.

“Evil,” 10 p.m. on CBS

Psychologist Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) doesn’t believe in the supernatural but she’s about to get a nightmarish conversion when she joins forces with a Catholic priest-in-training (Mike Colter) as they investigate the church’s unexplained mysteries.

SEPT. 29

“Bless the Harts,” 8:30 p.m. on Fox

Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph lend their voice talent to this animated comedy series about a Southern family struggling for status and wealth but rich in friends, family and laughter.

OCT. 2

“Almost Family,” 9 p.m. on Fox

Julia Bechley (Brittany Snow) thought she was an only child until her father (Timothy Hutton), a prize-winning fertility doctor, reveals that he helped conceive more than 100 children through his clinic.

OCT. 6

“Kids Say the Darndest Things,” 8 p.m. on ABC

You never know what’s going to come out of the mouths of babes! Tiffany Haddish hosts as the young participants explain the rules for everything from sportsmanship to dating.

“Batwoman,” 8 p.m. on The CW

Three years after the Caped Crusader goes missing, his cousin Kate (Ruby Rose) returns home to help her family and the city Gotham by taking on the role of the Dark Knight to restore order and justice.

OCT. 9

“Nancy Drew,” 9 p.m. on The CW

A brilliant teen (Kennedy McMann) known for solving mysteries has her college plans derailed by her mother’s untimely death. Now a suspect herself after a socialite is murdered, Nancy must team-up with four other peers to find the real killer and clear her name.

NOV. 5

The Wonderful World of Disney Presents The Little Mermaid Live!, 8 p.m. on ABC

Auli’i Cravalho (“Moana”) goes under the sea as Ariel, the mermaid princess with a fascination for life on dry land, as the classic story gets reimagined for a live studio audience. Shaggy and Queen Latifah also star.

RETURNING FAVORITES

Sept. 5

Sunday Night Football (NBC)

Sept. 8

Football Night in America (NBC)

Sept. 16

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Sept. 23

The Good Doctor (ABC)

Bull (CBS)

The Neighborhood (CBS)

9-1-1 (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

Sept. 24

black-ish (ABC)

Bless This Mess (ABC)

The Conners (ABC)

FBI (CBS)

NCIS (CBS)

NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

Empire (Fox)

The Resident (Fox)

New Amsterdam (NBC)

This Is Us (NBC)

Sept. 25

The Goldbergs (ABC)

Modern Family (ABC)

Schooled (ABC)

Single Parents (ABC)

Survivor (CBS)

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Chicago Fire (NBC)

Chicago Med (NBC)

Chicago P.D. (NBC)

Sept. 26

A Million Little Things (ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)

How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Mom (CBS)

Young Sheldon (CBS)

Thursday Night Football (Fox)

The Good Place (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

Superstore (NBC)

Sept. 27

American Housewife (ABC)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Blue Bloods (CBS)

Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

Magnum, P.I. (CBS)

Dateline NBC (NBC)

Sept. 28

48 Hours (CBS)

Sept. 29

America’s Funniest Videos (ABC)

The Rookie (ABC)

Shark Tank (ABC)

60 Minutes (CBS)

God Friended Me (CBS)

NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

Bob’s Burgers (Fox)

Family Guy (Fox)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Oct. 2

SEAL Team (CBS)

S.W.A.T. (CBS)

Oct. 4

The Blacklist (NBC)

Oct. 6

Madam Secretary (CBS)

Supergirl (The CW)

Oct. 7

All American (The CW)

Black Lightning (The CW)

Oct. 8

The Flash (The CW)

Oct. 9

Riverdale (The CW)

Oct. 10

Legacies (The CW)

Supernatural (The CW)

Oct. 11

Charmed (The CW)

Dynasty (The CW)

Oct. 15

Arrow (The CW)