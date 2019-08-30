YPD says man uses baby as shield

YOUNGSTOWN

A Carroll Street man is in the Mahoning County jail on child endangering charges after police said he used an infant Thursday as a shield after officers tried to arrest him at gunpoint.

Shawn Woodall, 21, is also charged with obstructing official business and also had warrants on traffic charges from municipal court and a drug trafficking warrant from Columbiana County.

Police were called about 11 a.m. to Woodall’s home. His girlfriend told officers they argued and he locked her out of the home and refused to let her back in or return her phone to her.

After attempts to get Woodall to come out on his own failed, officers forced their way inside at gunpoint. Reports said he came down the stairs holding his baby in front of him like a shield. An officer grabbed the baby and the other officers were then able to arrest Woodall.

Reports said Woodall said he gave himself up because he did not want police to find his guns or drugs, and he also threatened his girfriend as he was taken away.