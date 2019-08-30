YPD escapee caught in Lisbon

YOUNGSTOWN

A Lisbon man who ran from police custody Aug. 21 during a robbery investigation was arrested Thursday by U.S. Marshals in Lisbon.

Dontay Johnson, 24, is in the Columbiana County jail on several warrants after he ran from marshals who were looking for him Thursday morning. Marshals found him in some nearby woods and were able to arrest him.

Reports said Johnson was being questioned Aug. 21 at a home in the 1700 block of Ohio Avenue when he was cuffed and placed in a cruiser after detectives learned he had the Columbiana County warrants.

Johnson, however, managed to get out of the cruiser and run away and he was not found until Thursday.

He faces possible escape charges from Youngstown police, reports said.