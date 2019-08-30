MYCAP skills, training open house is next week

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership, 1325 Fifth Ave., will host an open house for its employment skills and training classes from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 4, 9 and 11.

The next class will take place Sept. 23, and participants must be registered by Sept. 12.

The six-week class runs through Oct. 31 at MYCAP.

Potential candidates must be a Mahoning County resident 18 or older, have a high-school diploma or working toward completion of a General Education Development certificate, and must bring in proof of last 90 days of income.

Veterans, long-term unemployed and individuals with legal problems are encouraged to attend.

Chosen participants will receive a free portfolio, flash drives, interview clothing, job-placement assistance and possible financial assistance to overcome employment-related barriers such as loss of driver’s license and lack of a GED certificate regardless of criminal or financial backgrounds.

Anyone interested must attend only one of the informational open house sessions to be selected.

Participants must be income eligible at or below 125 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

Space is limited and refreshments will be provided.

The training is a free program that helps county residents learn the basic work-related skills that can be used in any position they are seeking.

For information, call Roger A. Beltz at 330-747-7921, ext. 1724.