Three arrested in search warrants

August 30, 2019 at 12:06p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Police Thursday arrested three people while serving search warrants at two separate homes investigating drug activity.

About 5:50 p.m. at a 2614 Hunter Ave. home, police found heroin and crack cocaine. Arrested there on drug charges was Terrence May, 43, who listed the home has his address, and JaimeDonley, 36, of Struthers

At a 266 Dupont Ave. home about 4:50 p.m., police found scales, crack cocaine and a .22-caliber semiautomatic handgun. Arrested there on drug charges was Andre Springs, 34.

All three are in the Mahoning County jail.

