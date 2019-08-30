Remember: Trash collection delayed due to holiday
YOUNGSTOW — TheYoungstown Department of Public Works reminds residents there will be no residential garbage collection Monday in observance of Labor Day. Garbage collection will resume Tuesday and will be on a one-day delay. To avoid missed service, place trash at the curb the evening before service day.
