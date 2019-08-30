Mancini to release another batch of ‘Boom Boom’ Bourbon

CLEVELAND — Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini and his Ringside Whiskey team has again teamed up with distillery Cleveland Whiskey to produce another round of his Boom Boom Bourbon.

The bourbon, aged in maple syrup barrels, was produced earlier this year, and has already won awards in international tasting competitions.

To mark the second limited release, Mancini and his team will be at Cleveland Whiskey, 1768 E. 25th St., from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept.14.

Mancini and Ringside Whiskey also recently introduced Jack Dempsey Whiskey, also made by Cleveland Whiskey. The spirit is a 100 proof blend of bourbon and rye, and is sold in numbered bottles with limited availability.