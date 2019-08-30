Man robbed crossing street
YOUNGSTOWN
Police said a man crossing the street Thursday afternoon on South Avenue near East Lucius Avenue was robbed at gunpoint.
Four juveniles approached the man and demanded his phone and when he said no, one of them held a gun to his head, police said.
The juveniles took cash and two phones and ran away, police said.
More like this from vindy.com
- July 31, 2019 midnight
3 arrested after person jumped in garage, robbed
- August 17, 2010 midnight
Theft, drug charges
- October 16, 2002 midnight
STRUTHERS 3 teens receive terms in robbery
- July 14, 2010 midnight
Patrolman helps solve burglary, robbery
- August 18, 2006 midnight
Resident tips lead to 3 arrests in burglaries
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.