Man arrested for threatening woman with shotgun
Staff report
YOUNGSTOWN
A man who police said threatened to shoot a woman who complained about him smoking crack cocaine in front of her children was arrested on a weapons charge.
Roy Meadows, 56, of Almyra Avenue, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and domestic violence. He is expected to be arraigned today in municipal court.
Police were called to Meadows’ home about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, there were several children outside, reports said. Reports said a woman told officers she had asked Meadows to stop smoking crack in front of the children and he became angry, grabbed a shotgun and racked a round in the chamber.
Meadows told police he grabbed the shotgun because the woman said she was sending someone to beat him up, reports said.
Witnesses told police there was a shotgun under the mattress in the room where Meadows sleeps and police found the gun there, reports said.
Reports said on his way into a cruiser, Meadows threatened to get an AK-47 rifle when he is released from jail and kill everyone who was there.
