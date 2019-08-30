MAHONING COUNTY Indictments

The grand jury also indicted these people on these charges:

Christopher M. Lacey, 32, North Osborn Avenue, nonsupport of dependents.

James L. Rounds, 36, North Lane Avenue, nonsupport of dependents.

Robert W. Mooney, 43, Eberly Road, Atwater, two counts of nonsupport of dependents.

Kendra V. Stanley, 30, Charlotte Avenue, tampering with records, defrauding creditors and petty theft.

Jonathan A Stevens, 26, c/o Mahoning County jail, two counts of aggravated robbery.

Shaquille O. Williams, 26, c/o Mahoning County jail, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs.

Lanaiya D. Garcia, 18, South Heights Avenue, possession of cocaine and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Seth Alexander Powell-Winkfield, 20, Yvonne Drive, robbery and receiving stolen property.

Jason L. Womack, 24, c/o Mahoning County jail, grand theft of a motor vehicle.

Dominique M. Thomas, 30, East Lucius Avenue, possession of cocaine.

Arquise C. Miller, 29, East Ravenwood Avenue, possession of cocaine, possession of heroin, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia with major drug offender specifications and forfeiture specifications.

Edward M. Johnston, 29, Washington Square, Austintown, arson.

Nicholas Brune, 26, West Main Street, Niles, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs.

Kenneth K. Cochrane, 42, South Meridian Road, Austintown, possession of cocaine.

Joshua M. Williams, 35, Hester Avenue, Alliance, aggravated possession of drugs.

Chad Richmond, 39, North Mahoning Avenue, Alliance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Ray E. Snyder, 55, Bute Street, Newton Falls, inducing panic, operating a vehicle impaired refusal with prior, and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Amber L. Kelm, 32, Arlington Boulevard, Newton Falls, aggravated possession of drugs, resisting arrest and criminal trespass.

Amanda R. Swantek, 40, c/o Mahoning County jail, two counts of receiving stolen property and misuse of a credit card.

Kayla Dawn Guerriero-Harvey, 23, Ohio Avenue, Poland, two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, receiving stolen property, three counts of petty theft, attempted misuse of credit cards and criminal mischief.

Robert John Martin Fertig Jr., 25, address not available, theft from a person in a protected class, receiving stolen property, three counts of petty theft, attempted misuse of a credit card and criminal mischief.

Rashida Benning, 44, Hurbert Street, New Castle, Pa., grand theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Justin E. Queener, 32, Brownlee Avenue, grand theft of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Antonio Wright, 28, East Avondale Avenue, possession of heroin.

Antwon Pete, 29, West Delason Avenue, possession of heroin and possession of cocaine with forfeiture specifications.

Damion M. Drummond, 23, c/o Mahoning County jail, possession of heroin.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts