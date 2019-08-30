JUNIOR FAIR
Youth Day
James Moore of Canfield and Natalia Kresic of Warren were crowned this year’s 4-H King and Queen, respectively, during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at the Canfield Fair. The other nine members of the Royal Court were:
Karlee Banks, 18, of North Jackson, Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute, Jackson-Milton Livestock 4-H Club.
Jennel Benson, 17, Youngstown, TRECA Digital Academy, Youngstown Clover Crew 4-H.
Alaina Courtwright, 17, Columbiana, South Range High School, Western Reserve Rangers 4-H.
Sarah DeLucia, 16, New Middletown, Springfield High, Country Kids and Kritters 4-H.
Emily Fagert, 16, New Middletown, Springfield High, Country Kids and Kritters.
Cheyenne Heffner, 18, New Middletown, OSU, Springfield Booster Boys 4-H.
Nataley Kemmer, 16, Canfield, South Range High, Just Chancin’ It 4-H.
Zachery Kemmer, 19, Canfield, Youngstown State University, Just Chancin’ It.
Marcus Moliterno, 16, Canfield, home-schooled, Canfield Clover Kids 4-H.
