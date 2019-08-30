JUNIOR FAIR


August 30, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

JUNIOR FAIR

Youth Day

James Moore of Canfield and Natalia Kresic of Warren were crowned this year’s 4-H King and Queen, respectively, during a ceremony Thursday afternoon at the Canfield Fair. The other nine members of the Royal Court were:

Karlee Banks, 18, of North Jackson, Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute, Jackson-Milton Livestock 4-H Club.

Jennel Benson, 17, Youngstown, TRECA Digital Academy, Youngstown Clover Crew 4-H.

Alaina Courtwright, 17, Columbiana, South Range High School, Western Reserve Rangers 4-H.

Sarah DeLucia, 16, New Middletown, Springfield High, Country Kids and Kritters 4-H.

Emily Fagert, 16, New Middletown, Springfield High, Country Kids and Kritters.

Cheyenne Heffner, 18, New Middletown, OSU, Springfield Booster Boys 4-H.

Nataley Kemmer, 16, Canfield, South Range High, Just Chancin’ It 4-H.

Zachery Kemmer, 19, Canfield, Youngstown State University, Just Chancin’ It.

Marcus Moliterno, 16, Canfield, home-schooled, Canfield Clover Kids 4-H.

More like this from vindy.com

Subscribe Today

Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.

Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.

corner peel

Mineral Ridge


Residential
3 bedroom, 3 bath
$349900


Canfield


Residential
3 bedroom, 4 bath
$850000