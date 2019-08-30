Hiring announced

YOUNGSTOWN

Meridian HealthCare has announced the hiring of a new director of development. Rebecca Bayley will fill the position. She formerly volunteered on the organization’s Board of Directors and was most recently employed as the Director of Admissions and Marketing at Cardinal Mooney High School.

Federal contract

SALEM

Hunt Valve Co. Inc., 1913 E. State St., doing business as Union Flonetics, won a $42,012 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for manufacture of safety-relief valves.

Apple repair shops

NEW YORK

There may soon be more places to get an Apple-sanctioned fix for a cracked iPhone screen.

Apple said Thursday that it will sell tools and parts to independent phone-repair shops in the U.S. and later in other countries. The repair shops need to have an Apple-certified technician. Repairs at these shops, though, will be limited to products already out of warranty.

Customers with in-warranty repairs will still need to visit an Apple store or one of more than 5,000 authorized service providers worldwide, including all Best Buy stores in the U.S.

Staff/wire report