Drifters, Coasters, Platters coming to Stambaugh

YOUNGSTOWN

A concert featuring three classic vocal music groups – The Drifters, Cornell Gunter’s Coasters, and The Platters – will come to Stambaugh Auditorium on Dec. 13.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 at stambaughauditorium.com, by phone at 330-259-0555 and at the box office, 1000 Fifth Ave.

The Drifters, who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1988, were the first musical group to sell over two million records with their hit “Up on the Roof.”

Cornell Gunter’s Coasters were kown for comic hits such as “Yakety Yak,” “Young Blood” and “Charlie Brown.”

The Platters’ hit single “Only You” launched the group and the act followed it with “The Great Pretender.”