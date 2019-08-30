COURTS

MAHONING COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Evan J. Fagerty, 26, of 40 Edwards Ave., Canfield, and Ashley L. Kover, 24, of same.

Kevin R. Wallace, 40, of 4589 Burkey Road, Austintown, and Andre’a S. Brooks, 40, of 129 S. Schenley Ave., Youngstown.

Thomas J. Christmas, Jr., 60, of 180 Ewing Road, Boardman, and Sonya M. Fitch, 42, of same.

Khaled J. Abu-Ghannam, 27, of Youngstown, and Jennifer Magda, 23, of Youngstown.

Fred M. Nyangaresi, 30, of Akron, and Sylvia D. Arias, 26, of 951/2 Monroe St., Campbell.

Gregory M. Boccieri, 48, of 8135 Caymen Court, Canfield, and Desiree L. Maxon, 39, of 957 Benton Road, Salem.

Dante J. Delisio, 36, of 7339 West Blvd., Unit D, Boardman, and Ashley N. Dawson, 28, of same.

DOCKET

James Pregi et al v. Mercy Health et al, order of magistrate.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Wendy B. Billock et al, foreclosure.

First National Bank of Pennsylvania v. John Yerkey et al, confirmed sale and distribution.

Bank of America et al v. Janie Porter et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

US Bank NA v. Lawrence S. Tellington et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Daniel A. Campana et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Melinda Brimer et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Home Savings Bank v. Judith S. Smith et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Jose Cintron v. Jesse Blackburn, dismissed.

Lena Niro v. Ricotilli Construction Co. Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Cheryl Boudrey et al v. Thomas J. Talley et al, dismissed.

Richard L. Browder v. Decosta J. Baptiste, dismissed.

Dalmond C. Walker v. Sarah B. Gruber et al, settled.

Home Savings Bank v. Alisha D. Quinn et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Huntington National Bank v. Heather L. Yost et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

State of Ohio ex rel v. Energy Wise Home Improvements Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Natasha L. Mitchum v. Accord Home Services LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Ditech Financial LLC v. Earlean Anderson et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Stephen A. Lind et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Kiel L. Stanley et al, dismissed.

Finance of America Reverse LLC v. Carol L. Avery et al, foreclosure.

William Barnes v. Carter Jones Lumber Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of America NA v. Lori Cortes, order of magistrate.

John Gresko v. Ohio Living et al, order of magistrate.

American Family Insurance Co. v. Danny Daviduk Jr., judgment for favor plaintiff.

Regional Acceptance Corp. v. Karen Davis et al, judgment for plaintiff.

Brittany L. Glantz v. Jared L. Crum et al, order of magistrate.

Victoria J. Holtom v. Kristina L. Jewell et al, order of magistrate.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Wendy L. Gentile, judgment for plaintiff.

Alora P. Still v. Peopleready Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Melvin McCormick v. Rachel Shorac et al, order of magistrate.

Ulysses Fisher v. Michelle Kelly, order of magistrate.

Richard Colonna et al v. Roger Faubel, order of magistrate.

Marion Plaza Inc. v. Garry Frederick et al, order of magistrate.

American Tax Funding LLC v. George F. Patterson et al, dismissed.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Elm Madison Real Estate Inc., dismissed.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Thurenata J. Johnson et al, dismissed.

Renee Hagerty v. Railroad Scrap Corp. et al, settled.

California Palms LLC et al v. Pender Capital Asset-Based Lending Fund I LP, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Herman Bratton et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon Trust Co. NA v. Unknown heirs of Betty Mastell et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Clarence Schuller et al v. Jeffrey E. Teel et al, settled.

April Brown v. PPD Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Bayview Loan Servicing v. Rebecca D. Mixon et al, foreclosure.

Patricia A. Gorsky et al v. Scott T. McColl et al, order of magistrate.

Irene Rutana v. Charles Koulianos Sr. et al, foreclosure.

Eugene Santos v. Tony R. Hall, order of magistrate.

Mahoning County Commissioners v. Accretive Properties LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Jayna Vilsack v. Metro Care Corp. et al, dismissed.

Natasha L. Mitchum v. Accord Home Services LLC et al, order of magistrate.

Amerifirst Financial Corp. v. David E. Wenger et al, foreclosure.

Daily Grind Cafe Americano LLC v. Kathryn L. Deladurantey, settled.

Daily Grind Cafe Americano LLC v. Delmarlow LLC, settled.

Vivo Brothers Ltd. v. Juan A. Robles et al, foreclosure.

Ashley Roberson v. Addison G. Fluent III, order of magistrate.

Velocity Investments LLC v. Brian Carnie, judgment for plaintiff.

Lisa Gomez et al v. Beecher Hodge III et al, order of magistrate.

Lacey A. Monroe v. Borden Dairy Co. of Ohio LLC et al, dismissed.

Kyle Swift v. FCA US LLC, dismissed.

PNC Bank NA v. Mary Hrynda et al, order of magistrate.

Caliber Home Loans Inc. v. Christopher C. Philips et al, order of magistrate.

Michael Durkin v. City of Youngstown et al, order of magistrate.

Julio Campana v. Alstart Enterprises et al, settled.

Martha Sharp et al v. Richard Sutherland et al, order of magistrate.

Robert York v. Tammy Burke, order of magistrate.

Vincent J. Petrella v. Sarah L. Carbon et al, order of magistrate.

Giana Musolino v. Dianne Yash et al, settled.

Lithay LLC v. Arthur C. Beck et al, order of magistrate.

Home Savings & Loan Co. v. Janet S. Neuberger et al, confirmed distribution.

William Taylor et al v. XCD Management Service Inc. et al, settled.

M&T Bank v. Ellen Vasko et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

MAD Real Estate Inc. v. Tapss Ltd. et al, order of magistrate.

Bank of America NA v. Christopher M. Miller et al, confirmed sale and ordered distribution.

Wells Fargo Bank NA et al v. Rhonda Clark et al, confirmed sale and distribution.

Joseph Schialdone v. Youngstown State University et al, settled.

Dominic R. Polito v. Bruno A. Polito et al, order of magistrate.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Andrew D. Murzda Jr. et al, confirmed sale and ordered deed and distribution.

Citimortgage Inc. v. Ernest L. Walker et al, foreclosure.

Ashley Roberson v. Addison G. Fluent III, order of magistrate.

Barbara S. Tarcy v. Nicole L. Brumert et al, order of magistrate.

Selective Insurance Co. of America v. Kyle Rogers, order of magistrate.

Deborah Jupp et al v. Grange Indemnity Insurance Co. et al, order of magistrate.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Darlene Burman et al, order of magistrate.

Wells Fargo USA Holdings Inc. v. Unknown heirs of John Infante et al, dismissed.

Chirag Enterprises LLC v. Boardman Township Trustees, order of magistrate.

Jolene Schiedel et al v. Horizon Management Inc. et al, order of magistrate.

Huntington National Bank v. Michael Marzano, judgment for plaintiff.

COLUMBIANA COUNTY

NEW COMPLAINTS

Citibank v. Joe Armeni, money.

Samantha Scott et al v. Kasey Goodchild, personal injury.

Amanda Murphy v. United Services Automobile Assoc., personal injury.

Joseph Gregorino v. Konard Huk, personal injury.

DIVORCES ASKED

Melanie Nalette, 532 Wilbert Ave., East Liverpool, v. George Thompson, 2128 Ohio Ave., East Liverpool.

Michael Norkus, 36500 Perry Grange Road, Salem, v. Pamela Norkus, of same.

Diana Burns, of East Liverpool, v. Charles Burns, 1341 Hillcrest Road, Wellsville.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Marcilynn Burgett v. Anthony McIntyre.

Mary Turner v. George Turner.

Kimberly Bowman v. John Bowman.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Chad Cramer, 218 Jefferson St., Lisbon, and Brittany Cramer, 405 Rockdale Ave., Boardman.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Kami Shingleton and David Shingleton.

Jessica Maxwell and Brian Jacobs.

Laura Meade and Shane Meade.

DOCKET

The Columbiana Floral Co. Inc. v. Tammy Knox, judgment for plaintiff.

Huntington National Bank v. Michelle Cole, judgment for plaintiff.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust v. Catherine Lyons, judgment for plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Edward E. Hostetler, 28, of North Bloomfield, and Anna M. Yoder, 20, of Middlefield.

Fredrick W. Roth, 49, of Masury, and Jennifer M. Darling, 49, of same.

Aaron K. Gougler, 28, of Newton Falls, and Meghan C. McGill, 23, of same.

Chelsea A. Beatty, 24, of Newton Falls, and Christian M. Parlamas, 26, of same.

Ashley L. Sweet, 30, of Mineral Ridge, and Daniel E. Young II, 31, of McDonald.

Alissa M. Dawson, 27, of Warren, and Cory A. Floyd, 27, of same.

Zachary M. Allen, 25, of Cortland, and Samantha R. Hurl, 29, of same.

Lewis A. Hiner III, 43, of Brookfield, and Kristy L. Kromer, 36, of same.

Andrew J. Dourm, 22, of Warren, and Emily J. Hathaway, 20, of Hubbard.

Erin M. Seidler, 30, of Niles, and Chase A. Carter, 27, of Warren.

Thomas B. Connelly, 37, of Niles, and Laura M. Martell, 36, of Oklahoma City, Okla.

Lauren Reinhardt, 34, of Girard, and Anthony V. Spano, 39, of Youngstown.

Michael W. Lusby, 40, of Mineral Ridge, and Sara E. Graham, 30, of same.

Brittany M. Senko, 26, of Mineral Ridge, and Ashley M. Whorten, 23, of same.

Brittany M. Lawler, 28, of Masury, and James A. Brown, 28, of Bristolville.

Christopher A. Russell Jr., 27, of Niles, and Kayla N. Parsons, 24, of same.

Melissa M. Middleton, 33, of Warren, and Anthony M. Stachowiak, 36, of same.

Lindsay N. James, 29, of Warren, and Timothy J. Naples, 28, of same.

Shaun M. Balas, 34, of Warren, and Jessica R. Cera, 33, of same.

Ashley B. Johnson, 33, of Warren, and Stephanie S. Kirkpatrick, 26, of same.

James M. Regan, 47, of Newton Falls, and Danille L. Golden, 42, of same.

Gregory D. Urchek, 51, of Cortland, and Heather A. Pennington, 48, of same.

Christine L. Schier, 59, of Warren, and Sean R. Sullivan, 58, of same.

Zachary D. Schmidt, 26, of Hubbard, and Courtney N. Johnston, 24, of same.

Anthony D. Rathburn, 28, of Cortland, and Amanda L. Henderlight, 24, of same.

NEW COMPLAINTS

Sam Lamancusa v. John P. Karousis et al, tax foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Herbert Gilbert et al, tax foreclosure.

Suntrust Bank v. Nicholas S. Boxler et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Gomer Yates et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Deloris J. Clutter et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Donald D. Hook et al, foreclosure.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB v. Jason Bowman et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Rachel A. Walker et al, foreclosure.

Bayview Loan Servicing LLC v. Trisha D. Schoonover et al, foreclosure.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC v. Stephanie A. Cox et al, foreclosure.

Newrez LLC v. Danielle N. Emery et al, foreclosure.

Finance of America Reverse LLC v. Unknown heirs of Brian Olejnik et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Timothy M. Petrick et al, foreclosure.

Pennymac Loan Services LLC v. Erine R. Sallaz et al, foreclosure.

Midland Funding LLC v. Tor Eastlake, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Keith Richmond, other civil.

Sheila R. Ewing Molinari v. James F. Barbee et al, other civil.

Bank of America NA v. Ralph W. Campbell Jr., other civil.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Nicole Swegan, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Chris A. Hale, other civil.

Portfolio Recover Associates LLC v. Amy Amspaugh, other civil.

UH Geauga Regional Hospital v. McKenzie Cramer, other civil.

Harvey Lutz v. Hiland Naturals Ltd. et al, other civil.

Romero Holdings LLC. v. City of Niles Water and Light Billing Office et al, other civil.

Marion Plaza Inc. v. Digiexpress Inc., other civil.

Sandusky Mall Co. v. Barbara L. Leber et al, other civil.

Spotsylvania Mall Co. v. Elfnar LLC, other civil.

Spotsylvania Mall Co. v. Sterling Vision of Spotsylvania Inc. et al, other civil.

State of Ohio ex rel v. One Source Energy LLC, other civil.

Kentucky Oaks Mall Co. v. Regis Corp. et al, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. David Mandel, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Byron M. Hilyad, other civil.

Samuel L. Dennison v. Auto Owners Insurance Co., other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Mark Karpenko, other civil.

Lucretia Croom v. Mark S. Patta, other torts.

Robert J. Veselich et al v. Kevin B. Gerzetich, other torts.

Thomas N. Turney v. Alejandro Franco M.D. et al, other torts.

Cynthia Wade v. Denise Montecalvo, other torts.

Lencyk Masonry Co. Inc. v. Shakir A. Provitt Sr. et al, workers compensation.

DISSOLUTIONS ASKED

Stefanie J. Popadak Bych and Ronald P. Bych II.

Malachi Starcher and Tiffany Starcher.

Derik B. Overly and Michelle S. Overly.

Kristi M. Pigg and Eric E. Pigg.

Joy M. Enasko and Randall S. Enasko.

DIVORCES ASKED

Vonique Brown Jackson v. Herman B. Jackson.

Cassandra L. Fear v. Michael D. Fear.

Matthew J. Prejsnar v. Marci G. Prejsnar.

Dennis R. Guinaugh Jr. v. Nicolle J. Guinaugh.

Ashley Beck v. Daniel Beck.

Kenneth E. Munnell v. Lisa B. Munnell.

Nicolette Cline v. Andrew Cline.

Brittney M. Bidwell v. Robert B. Bidwell.

Sonya Davenport Lampkin v. John D. Lampkin Jr.

DOCKET

MTGLQ Investors LP v. Dominic L. Gatta et al, foreclosure.

US Bank NA v. Kevin J. Fedder et al, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Richard M. Harr et al, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Mark E. Culver et al, foreclosure.

Midfirst Bank v. Matthew B. Cook et al, foreclosure.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Brian Ziegler, default.

Huntington National Bank v. Robin M. Roose, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Heith Kistler, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Tina L. Davis, default.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Kathy Huff, default.

Ford Motor Credit Co. LLC v. Michael Welsh, default.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC v. Rueben L. Chamberlain, default.

Starr Manufacturing Inc. v. Elliot Co., dismissed.

Deborah M. Roose v. Mildred J. Wellman, dismissed.

Capital One Bank USA NA v. Jarod V. Haines, dismissed.

Darlene Lee Howie v. NAO Lordstown Assembly et al, dismissed.

Huntington Mall Co. v. Shared Blessing Wireless LLC et al, dismissed.

Albert Garretson v. City of Warren et al, dismissed.

Robert Freeze v. Tom’s Automotive Inc. et al, dismissed.

Samuel M. Peterson et al v. Steward Health Care System LLC et al, dismissed.

Kennedy Mall Ltd. v. Global Oak LLC, dismissed.

LVNV Funding LLC v. Kenneth Crow, dismissed.

Barclays Bank Delaware v. Sherri Urbach, dismissed.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Matthew Nichols, dismissed.

Governors Square Co. v. Visual Communications LLC, dismissed.

Michael J. Jurenovich D.O. v. Donald B. Donaldson, dismissed.

Bank of America NA v. Jeffrey A. Lovesee et al, dismissed.

Wilmington Savings Fund FSB v. Patrick M. Aulizia et al, dismissed.

State v. Nicholas D. Gibson, sentenced.

State v. Jeremy M. Feidler, sentenced.

State v. Jeremy A. Westfall, sentenced.

State v. Shane McCarthy, sentenced.

State v. Ryan N. Rulong, sentenced.

State v. Michael King, sentenced.

Brenda Kerr v. Western Reserve Group, settled.

Geraldine Newby et al v. Erin Millikin et al, settled.

Lynne Pultea v. Shelly Holding Co. et al, settled.

Robert Woychik v. Valley View Food LLC et al, settled.

Sarah E. White v. Ada L. Zaucha et al, dismissed.

New Penn Financial LLC v. Lyda M. Vigorito et al, dismissed.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Nicholas M. Hershberger and Jessica M. Matarrese.

Samantha A. Schlesinger and Eric A. Schlesinger.

Chelsea Toothman and Dewayne Toothman.

Anna Luknis and Joseph Luknis.

Tina Lowe and David Lowe.

John R. George and Cassandra L. George.

Mark A. Wheeler and Roberta J. Wheeler.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Kelly L. Koziel v. Stanley J. Koziel Jr.

Elita One v. Optimus Prime.

Adrienne D. Lawrence v. John C. Lawrence.

Ashley Winters v. Eric J. Winters.

DOMESTIC CASES DISMISSED

Patrick L. Custer v. Jazlyn R. Custer.

Cassandra L. Beaman v. Joshua A. Beaman.