Another Trumbull teen faces inducing panic charge

WARREN

Armonte L. North, 19, of Hamilton Street Southwest will be arraigned this afternoon on felony inducing panic, accused of making social media threats Thursday against Rivergate High School, 458 Franklin St. SE.

The threats involved the use of a gun and other things. It was the second time Thursday threats were reported involving a Trumbull County high school,. The other one involved a male, 15, at Lakeview High School in Cortland, who is accused of making a threat over "electronic media."

Police were advised this morning that someone called 911 at 11:45 p.m. Thursday advising police of the remarks, which suggested that North would "cause serious harm to students in the school," a police report says.

Warren police planned to stand by at the facility today.

Police went to North's last known address on Hamilton Street this morning and learned he has been living in a car nearby. Police found North sleeping in the back seat of the vehicle.

Officers positioned their vehicles around North's vehicle and woke him up. He unlocked the doors to his car and was taken into custody and taken to jail. He did not have any weapons.

The River Gate High School web site says it is a high school serving students who would be traditionally enrolled in grades 9 to 12, ages 15 to 21.

"These students may have fallen behind in earning credits, have difficulty passing state required tests, are at risk of dropping out of school, or just need a new environment in which they can succeed," the web site says.