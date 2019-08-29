TODAY'S VINDICATOR HEADLINES | THURSDAY

.

A state audit of the city’s 2017 finances contends Youngstown improperly used $4,462,662 from its water, wastewater and sanitation funds for economic development by private companies that instead should have come from its general or business development funds. The auditor’s office today issued a “finding for adjustment” requiring the city to have the general fund or the business development fund reimburse those three funds. “We tried to work with them since I became auditor, and they tried to delay and delay and delay,” he said. “The taxpayers can’t accept that.” Faber said that’s 0.6 of a percent of the city’s total operating budget, and the repayment wouldn’t have put Youngstown into fiscal emergency.

Faber said his office won’t take any action against Youngstown until the completion of the city’s 2018 audit as there is about $1 million improperly spent last year from those three funds for economic-development projects.

A judge has ordered Shawn M. Riley to remain in the Trumbull County jail without eligibility to make bond, because there is probable cause he violated a condition of his bond on an earlier case. Riley was arraigned Wednesday in Warren Municipal Court on four counts of kidnapping and one each of felonious assault and aggravated burglary following a Tuesday police standoff at the Highland Terrace apartments in Warren. The felonious assault charge accuses Riley, 25, of causing a deep cut and bruising to the mother of two of his children. The woman, 25, said Riley caused the injuries during the nearly four hours he held her and three children hostage.

If it’s food, fun, Ferris wheels, funnel cakes and lots of folks spread out over more than 350 acres, it can mean only one thing: The 173rd annual Canfield Fair is underway. Attendance seemed sparse early Wednesday afternoon. Lines for the two Ferris wheels and other rides and games were few and far between, as was the case for those who couldn’t resist the sausage sandwiches, lemon shakes, pizza, french fries, elephant ears and other longtime fair staples. It won’t be long, however, before that will change, said George Roman III, the fair’s director of entertainment and concessions.“It continues to grow,” he said, adding that the numerous animal exhibits remain a major attraction for many fairgoers. Another factor weighing in favor of a high attendance is ideal weather. This year’s event will feature 600 to 700 food, business and other vendors.

Youngstown's police patrol union has a new contract with the city that includes raises of 1 percent this year, 1.5 percent next year and 1 percent in 2021 as well as the elimination of two steps on the pay scale that will bump up salary for lesser-experienced officers. The two sides reached an agreement on a three-year deal with the assistance of Felicia Bernardini, a state conciliator. Mike Anderson, union president, said the contract “is fair for now.” The union represents 92 patrol officers.

Youngstown is the latest “Purple Heart City” to honor those wounded or killed in combat. Mayor Jamael Tito Brown and members of city council unveiled a resolution Wednesday recognizing members of the military community living in the area who have received Purple Hearts, the military honor given to individuals wounded or killed in combat. The effort to make Youngstown a Purple Heart City was undertaken by Leo Connelly, Jr., an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a Purple Heart recipient himself.

Jan Brown, former commander of AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers and a retired Air Force senior master sergeant, was elected the first female national commander of AMVETS during the organization’s 75th annual national convention in Louisville, Ky. AMVETS, formed in 1944, has about 250,000 members nationwide. Brown’s 2019-2020 term begins Sunday.

And don't forget to save Sept. 6 to see Youngstown Playhouse’s opening night of “Dreamgirls.” On its face, “Dreamgirls” is the behind-the-scenes story of a girl group’s rise to fame that is loosely based on Diana Ross and the Supremes and record mogul Berry Gordy. The soundtrack is Motown, and the look is glitz and glamour, but also focuses on the themes of putting in the work to make the most of your talent and striving for success no matter what hardships come your way. The show

will run for six performances over two-consecutive weekends.