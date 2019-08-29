Three women nabbed using kids in alleged clothing thefts

BOARDMAN

Three women were arrested Tuesday after using razor blades to remove Walmart merchandise from its packaging and putting it on their three children, according to police reports.

The suspects attempted to leave the store with merchandise in their purses and clothes and on the children.

When one suspect was arrested, she tried to pull away from officers. Syringes were found in her possession.

Susanne Rodden, 46, of Beloit, was arrested on charges of theft, criminal trespassing and endangering children.

Jennifer Rodden, 27, of Beloit, was arrested on charges of theft, endangering children, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Melissa Mills, 35, of Homeworth, was arrested on charges of theft, criminal trespass and endangering children.