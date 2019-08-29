POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Poland and Boardman townships:

POLAND

Aug. 22

Assault/aggravated menacing: An Eastbrooke Trail man told police he had been assaulted, and a Capri Court woman said she was threatened.

Aug. 25

Criminal damaging: A Dobbins Road man discovered damage to his lawn tractor.

Aug. 26

Burglary: To a residence in the 2500 block of Country Lane, from which a riding mower was missing.

Theft/criminal damaging: A Youngstown-Pittsburgh Road man saw that a window to his vehicle had been broken and that a $125 computer was taken.

Theft: A woman reported 18 prescription pills missing from her Fieldstone Drive home.

Theft: A 17-year-old township boy reported his iPhone stolen.

BOARDMAN

Aug. 22

Arrest: Police conducted a welfare check in the 100 block of Aylesboro Avenue, where they took into custody Melissa J. Seck, 38, of Shields Road, Boardman, on warrants charging her with making domestic-violence threats and criminal trespassing. Seck faced an additional charge of obstructing official business when, authorities alleged, she refused to allow herself to be fingerprinted during the booking process.

Assault: A bus driver reported two clients pushed each other on the vehicle while it was on Buena Vista Avenue.

Arrest: Tyler J. Ford, 23, of Yellow Creek Drive, Poland, surrendered on a misdemeanor warrant charging him with failing to stop after an accident, which occurred May 9.

Arrest: Police picked up Samuel V. Cianciola Jr., 50, as he walked in the 7800 block of Market Street. Cianciola, of Decamp Road, Youngstown, was wanted on a Mahoning County Sheriff’s Department bench warrant related to an indictment on a cocaine-possession charge.

Theft: Alana K. Reese, 25, of Sunnybrooke Drive, Youngstown, was charged with stealing $212 worth of shoes and other items from the JCPenney store in Southern Park Mall.

Theft: A Boardman man noticed a $500 riding mower had been removed from a trailer attached to his truck while he patronized a Southern Boulevard big-box store.

Harassment: The owner of Ni’Dre’a Diversity Childcare LLC, 493 Bev Road, alleged a former employee has made numerous such calls, including at least one that contained an implied threat. The accuser plans to file charges, a report indicated.

Theft: Three women reportedly stole 19 pairs of shoes valued at $403 from Shoe Carnival, 550 Boardman-Poland Road.

Theft: A Brandon Avenue man told police that after a brief conversation, he offered a man $40 to repair the accuser’s roof, then realized he had only a $100 bill, which he gave the supposed roofer, who climbed on the roof, came down, removed a ladder and fled on foot.

Harassment: An Applecrest Court woman said she’s received such text messages from two unknown numbers.

Identity fraud: A South Shore Drive man told officers a caller who claimed to represent the Social Security Administration said his card had been used in a drug-related criminal operation in Texas and tricked the accuser into providing his Social Security number before he realized it was a scam.

Theft: A man and a woman reportedly stole $44 worth of DVDs, undergarments and other merchandise from Family Dollar, 4026 South Ave.

Theft/drugs: Richard T. Hill of South Ellsworth Avenue, Salem, was charged with theft as well as possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia after $555 worth of backpacks was stolen from Kohl’s, 383 Boardman-Poland Road. A search turned up three hypodermic syringes and a spoon with burn marks common in drug use, a report stated. Hill, 36, also was wanted on three felony drug-abuse warrants.

Theft: Authorities filed a theft charge against Jericah N. McKinnon of Homestead Drive, Boardman. McKinnon, 26, was accused of stealing about $101 worth of food products and other property from Walmart, 1300 Doral Drive, by intentionally self-scanning less-expensive items in place of higher-priced ones, a report showed.

Aug. 23

Assault: Marlecia L. Parker, 18, of Salinas Trail, Boardman, faced a simple-assault charge after a woman across the street from her alleged that as part of an ongoing dispute between them, Parker beat her up, something she admitted, police alleged.

Attempted burglary: A man told officers he returned to his Orlo Lane residence and found a broken window, apparently as someone had tried to enter.

Aggravated menacing: A Boardman woman reported that two men and a woman followed her into a Boardman-Canfield Road fast-food restaurant, at which point the woman purportedly threatened to kill the accuser and her baby.

Menacing/harassment: A worker with Schwebel’s Baking Co., 965 E. Midlothian Blvd., found out a caller had threatened to beat up the accuser when he arrived home.

Assault/criminal damaging: A Mathews Road woman alleged her boyfriend spit on her and broke her 32-inch flat-screen TV during a fight between them.

Theft: An Applecrest Drive woman reported that she and her fiance returned home to discover a $4,000 engagement ring, a safe, two $1,000 wedding bands and the man’s birth certificate missing.

Burglary: To a mobile home in the 4000 block of South Avenue that was found with the front door ajar. Items stolen included a safe, several wristwatches and $500.

Theft: A man reportedly stole 10 pairs of jeans valued at $1,100 from the Jos. A. Bank Clothier store in Southern Park Mall.

Theft: Authorities charged Derrick G. McIntosh, 50, of Carroll Street, Youngstown, with theft and possessing drug paraphernalia after $109 worth of soap and deodorant was stolen from Walgreens Pharmacy, 7295 Market St. McIntosh also had a suspected crack-cocaine pipe in his pocket, officers alleged.

Theft: Aaniyah R. Hakeem, 21, surrendered on a theft warrant. Hakeem, of Sanderson Avenue, Campbell, was accused of stealing $507 worth of merchandise, including a pair of sunglasses, Aug. 16 from Target, 417 Boardman-Poland Road.

Aug. 24

Attempted assault: A resident with a South Avenue long-term care facility alleged another patient swung at him during an argument that evidently began when the victim changed a TV channel.

Burglary: Took place in the 4500 block of Rush Boulevard. A $300 riding mower was removed from the garage.

Intimidation: A Boardman-Canfield Road man alleged a neighbor in his apartment complex who tried to engage him in a verbal altercation may have targeted the accuser because of his ethnicity.

Theft: A Girard woman who was in a two-car accident near Forest Park Place alleged the other driver took $70 from her wallet that was in the accuser’s car.

Aug. 25

Arrest: After pulling him over in the 4000 block of Glenwood Avenue, authorities took into custody Ross D. Davis, 32, of Oakview Avenue, Struthers. He was wanted on a Struthers Municipal Court warrant.

Arrest: Officers answered a call pertaining to a possibly inebriated woman at a South Avenue restaurant, where they charged Caitlin L. Cina of East Parkside Drive, Boardman, with disorderly conduct and obstructing official business after alleging an intoxicated and uncooperative Cina, 24, yelled obscenities at police in the parking lot, causing a scene, and failed to desist.

Attempted theft: A New England Boulevard man realized someone had entered his two cars after he discovered items from their glove compartments strewn about. Nothing appeared to be missing, however.

Burglary: A woman alleged her former boyfriend broke into and trashed her Willow Drive apartment, possibly with a key he still had.

Threats: Police charged Carmelena A. Fleet, 42, of Lost Tree Drive, Boardman, with making domestic-violence threats after her husband alleged Fleet called and threatened to kill him if he was home when she arrived.

Theft: A Youngstown woman told officers her son’s $350 iPhone had been stolen as he shopped at an East Midlothian Boulevard gas station.

Domestic violence: Authorities in the 700 block of East Midlothian Boulevard took into custody Robert C. Peeples of Southern Boulevard, Boardman, who was wanted on two felony domestic-violence counts, one related to an Aug. 18 situation in which his estranged wife alleged Peeples, 56, jumped into her car, struck her face and forced her out of the vehicle while it was stationary. A day earlier, the woman further alleged, he chased her from the car, then caught up to the victim and struck her face before taking the car keys. The charges were elevated because Peeples has two prior such convictions – one in 2006 in East Cleveland, the other in early 2017 in Trumbull County, a report indicated.

Misuse of a credit card: A man discovered his wallet and bank card missing from his vehicle while he was in the 700 block of Tudor Lane, and that the card was used without authorization to make $160 worth of purchases.

Theft: Michael J. Tusin Jr., 38, of Garfield Street, Struthers, was charged in the theft of $57 worth of baby food, children’s clothing and other items from Walmart.

Theft: An official with a South Avenue long-term care center reported $10 missing from a receptionist’s desk.

Misuse of a credit card: A Nellbert Lane man found out someone had stolen a credit card and a debit card from his car, then reasoned that they were used for fraudulent purposes after finding his balance was more than $500 short.

Trespassing: After responding to a complaint about two suspicious males looking in car windows in the 700 block of Canterbury Lane, authorities filed a criminal-trespassing charge against a 17-year-old Youngstown boy after alleging that during a foot chase with them, the teen jumped a fence and was on private property. The boy was released to the custody of his mother.

Aug. 26

Arrest: A traffic stop on Glenwood Avenue resulted in the arrest of Carla A. Wetherby, 46, of Chattanooga Avenue, Youngstown, on charges of drug abuse and operating a vehicle impaired. Wetherby, who also was wanted on a Youngstown Municipal Court bench warrant, registered a 0.121 blood-alcohol content, which exceeds Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit; in addition, a loose prescription pill was in her purse, along with a prescription bottle that contained 1.1 grams of suspected marijuana, a report stated.

Theft: Loretta S. Harris of Monette Street, Campbell, faced a charge after police in the 800 block of Indianola Road stopped the Western Reserve Transit Authority bus she was on and later arrested her. Harris, 50, was accused of stealing from Kohl’s three shirts valued at $57.

Identity fraud: A Youngstown woman told authorities a man with whom her daughter corresponded on Instagram claimed he could make money for the daughter, of Boardman, but first needed access to her debit-card number, before they realized the daughter’s account showed a negative $1,600 balance.

Theft: A worker for a Lake Park Road auto-care business discovered $2,000 missing from a work area.

Theft: The owner of a township construction company reported $250 worth of coins had been taken from his car while he was in the 4100 block of Dover Road.

Domestic violence: A 16-year-old Boardman girl was charged with the crime after her grandmother alleged the teen pushed her during an argument related to her not having gone to school. The girl also threw a jar and a video-game controller at another relative but missed, a report showed.

Drug paraphernalia: Perry Township police handed Frank R. Cook III, 50, to Boardman authorities, who wanted him on a charge of possessing drug paraphernalia. Cook, of Benton Road, Salem, was found unresponsive in a vehicle June 5 on Lockwood Boulevard; also in the car was a straw with suspected drug residue, a report stated.