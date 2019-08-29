MSN article lists Boardman among best places to live

boardman

Boardman is listed in an MSN article titled “The best place in each state to live on a $50,000 salary.”

“The eastern Ohio city – nestled about halfway between Cleveland and Pittsburgh – boasts A-plus amenities, low costs for all basic necessities and a very high livability score,” the article states.

Penguin City Beer to have grand opening at B&O Station

YOUNGSTOWN

Penguin City Beer is having a grand opening Friday at B&O Station, 530 Mahoning Ave., Suite A, in downtown Youngstown at 1 p.m. when the business owners, Aspasia Lyras and Richard Benacki, will be recognized by city officials.

“Being in downtown Youngstown right now is fantastic. We are delighted and honored to be a part of the city’s revival,” Lyras said.

Bolsonaro: Amazon nations to meet to discuss region

PORTO VELHO, Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Wednesday that Latin America’s Amazon countries will meet in September to discuss both protecting and developing the rainforest region, which has been hit by weeks of devastating fires.

The Brazilian leader also escalated a deeply personal dispute with French President Emmanuel Macron, accusing him of portraying himself as “the one and only person” concerned about the environment.

Bolsonaro’s remarks pushed back at international allegations that, on his watch, the weakening of environmental safeguards in Brazil had set the stage for farmers, developers and others to set fires more aggressively this year as a way to clear land, much of it already deforested.

Gillibrand ends once-promising presidential bid

WASHINGTON

Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand dropped out of the presidential race Wednesday, abruptly ending a campaign that once looked poised to ride strong #MeToo credentials to formidability but instead collapsed amid surprisingly low polling and major fundraising struggles.

“I know this isn’t the result that we wanted,” the 52-year-old New York senator said in an online video in which she didn’t endorse any other 2020 Democratic White House hopeful. “But it’s important to know when it’s not your time.”

El Paso shooting suspect says gun came from Romania

EL PASO, Texas

The suspected gunman in the deadly mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart earlier this month told police that the AK-style rifle he used in the attack came from Romania, according to an investigative report.

The Texas Tribune reported Wednesday that Patrick Crusius, 21, told police he ordered the weapon online before picking it up at a gun store near his suburban Dallas home. The Tribune cited a Texas Department of Public Safety document that also says the suspect told police he purchased thousands of rounds of ammunition from Russia.

Staff/wire reports

Selected local stocks

STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE

Alcoa Inc.,17.010.28

Aqua America, 2.14 43.790.24

Avalon Holdings,2.210.05

Community Health Sys, 2.140.33

Cortland Bancorp, 1.8324.000.00

Farmers Nat., 2.9313.660.20

First Energy, 3.34 45.520.09

Fifth/Third, 3.7325.770.47

FNB Corp., 4.6010.440.05

General Motors, 4.1736.440.55

General Electric, .507.940.01

Huntington Bank, 4.19 12.880.31

JP Morgan Chase, 3.00106.801.11

Key Corp, 4.5816.150.34

Macy’s, 10.3314.620.32

Parker Hannifin, 2.21159.281.43

PNC, 3.63126.562.43

Simon Prop. Grp., 5.73146.541.07

Stoneridge29.980.23

United Comm. Fin., 3.339.610.09

Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.