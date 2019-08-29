Livestock auction

CANFIELD

Mahoning County Farm Bureau, Mahoning County Livestock Committee and Canfield Senior Fair Board will present the Canfield Fair livestock auction/sale in the 4-H Coliseum Building 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. today.

Participants may purchase livestock to donate to Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley for distribution to hungry families in Mahoning, Columbiana and Trumbull counties. Available livestock include market beef, hogs, poultry-broilers, turkeys, goats and lambs.

Livestock will be processed by Winona Frozen Foods and Lehman Poultry. Processing fees will be added to the purchase price (market beef will be $0.43; hogs will be $0.62; lambs and goats will be $80 each; broilers $6 per pen; ducks $5 and turkeys $15.50.) MasterCard, Visa, personal check and cash will be accepted. Prices subject to change without notice.

For information on the food bank, visit www.mahoningvalleysecondharvest.org or call 330-792-5522.

Sunday Mass set

CANFIELD

Youngstown St. Patrick Church will offer Mass at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Canfield Fair, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road. This service will provide the opportunity for fair workers and people who plan to attend the fair all day to attend Mass before crowds arrive. For information, call the parish office at 330-743-1109.