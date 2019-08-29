Liberty police arrest man on theft from Walmart
LIBERTY — A man attempted to steal more than $700 worth of goods from the Walmart on Belmont Avenue Wednesday evening, according to a police report.
Police said Jesse Walters tried to push the cart full of goods past Walmart staff but was stopped. He was a suspect in two other thefts from Walmart in the past month in which police said he stole $522 worth of goods.
