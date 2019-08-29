Yo. Foundation gives $20K grant to Home for Good

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Foundation awarded a $20,000 grant in the second quarter of 2019 to Home for Good.

The grant came from the Youngstown Foundation’s Unrestricted Fund and was part of the fund’s $1,274,000 that went to nonprofits that provide support designed to improve the quality of life for residents.

The mission of the Home for Good Re-Entry Resource Referral Center is to assist those who have been involved in the criminal justice system (returning citizens) as they navigate through barriers to become self-sustaining, responsible individuals possessing the ability to contribute to their families and the community.

The grant will assist the agency in its ongoing efforts to empower its target population with knowledge and tools necessary to improve their ability to become self-sufficient, thus improving their quality of life.

Home for Good is located at 201 Wick Ave. For information regarding Home for Good’s programming, call the office at 330-743-3700 Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and Thursdays from noon to 4 p.m.