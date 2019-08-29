Federal charges being filed against Reardon in JCC threat case
CLEVELAND
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland has called a news conference for 10 a.m. today to announce federal criminal charges related to threats made against the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.
U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman, FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Smith, New Middletown Police Chief Vince D’Egidio and others are expected to attend.
James Reardon Jr., 20, of Eastwood Drive, New Middletown, was arrested Aug. 17 and accused of making threats against the JCC. He was charged earlier this month in Struthers Municipal Court with aggravated menacing and telephone harassment, both misdemeanors.
It was reported Aug. 20 that a U.S. Marshals spokesman said a detainer was placed on Reardon in anticipation of federal charges.
