FAIR Entry fees The 2019 Canfield Fair, which has a theme of “Miles of Smiles,” continues through Labor Day. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Buildings open daily at 9 a.m. (approximate).
TODAY
Children: 12 years and under, free
Youths: age 13 to 17, $3
Adults: 18 years and older, $8
FRIDAY
Youths: age 7 to 12, $3
Adults: 13 years and older, $8
Senior citizens: 62 years and older, $6
SATURDAY & SUNDAY
Youths: age 7 to 12, $3
Adults: 13 years and older, $8
MONDAY
Youths: age 7 to 12, $2
Adults: 13 years and older, $6
