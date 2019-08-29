FAIR Entry fees The 2019 Canfield Fair, which has a theme of “Miles of Smiles,” continues through Labor Day. Gates open daily at 8 a.m. Buildings open daily at 9 a.m. (approximate).


August 29, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

TODAY

Children: 12 years and under, free

Youths: age 13 to 17, $3

Adults: 18 years and older, $8

FRIDAY

Youths: age 7 to 12, $3

Adults: 13 years and older, $8

Senior citizens: 62 years and older, $6

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Youths: age 7 to 12, $3

Adults: 13 years and older, $8

MONDAY

Youths: age 7 to 12, $2

Adults: 13 years and older, $6

