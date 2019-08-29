DeWine: State prepared to offer 'generous' incentives to Lordstown Motors Co.

BOARDMAN — Gov. Mike DeWine said today the state will offer an incentive package to the Lordstown Motors Corp. if it is successful in its efforts to purchase the idled General Motors plant in Lordstown.

He said the state has made it clear it would be “very, very open and very generous“ with a package. But, he said, the company first must raise the capital needed to operate the facility. That amount is about $350 million to $500 million.

DeWine also said his administration is working with Second Amendment organizations on his gun control legislation and is hopeful the state Legislature will approve it. He acknowledged there has been concern expressed by some legislators.

DeWine is in Boardman today to speak at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber’s Salute to Business breakfast.