August 29, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

St. Elizabeth boardman hospital

Niya Freeman, Youngstown, twin boys, Aug. 27.

Kylie Boyd and Gary Green, McDonald, boy, Aug. 27.

St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL

Daniel and Nicole Farcas, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 24.

Alexis Worrell and Earl Pace, Warren, girl, Aug. 24.

Brian and Whitney Bellus, Warren, boy, Aug. 25.

Gregory and Angelica Purdy, Warren, boy, Aug. 26.

