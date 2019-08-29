BIRTHS
Births
St. Elizabeth boardman hospital
Niya Freeman, Youngstown, twin boys, Aug. 27.
Kylie Boyd and Gary Green, McDonald, boy, Aug. 27.
St. JOSEPH WARREN HOSPITAL
Daniel and Nicole Farcas, Youngstown, boy, Aug. 24.
Alexis Worrell and Earl Pace, Warren, girl, Aug. 24.
Brian and Whitney Bellus, Warren, boy, Aug. 25.
Gregory and Angelica Purdy, Warren, boy, Aug. 26.
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.