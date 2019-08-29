Bill of information filed against ex-MS Consultants official Briya

YOUNGSTOWN — As The Vindicator first reported Saturday, a bill of information was filed in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court today against former MS Consultants official Raymond Briya.

Briya allegedly provided benefits from MS to ex-Youngstown Finance Director David Bozanich and former Mayor Charles Sammarone to obtain work for the company, and received benefits from downtown developer Dominic Marchionda.

A bill of information is filed when a defendant waives an indictment and agrees to be prosecuted in court and declines to have his case presented to a grand jury. This usually means a defendant has reached a plea agreement with the prosecutor.

The charges in the bill of information accuse Briya of two counts of attempted bribery and one count of tampering with records, grand theft and obstruction of justice.