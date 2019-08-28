Man and woman arraigned on robbery that injured North Carolina man

Staff report

WARREN

A man and woman were arraigned Monday in Warren Municipal Court on one count each of aggravated robbery, accused of causing a North Carolina man, 39, to suffer a head injury during an Aug. 8 robbery. He also had apparent broken bones.

Not-guilty pleas were entered to aggravated robbery for Mark O. Cowger, 40, of Olive Street and Second Street Southwest, and Kali J. Lemon, 40, of several city addresses. Cowger remains in the Trumbull County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond. Lemon was released from the jail after making bail on a $7,500 personal recognizance bond, meaning she didn’t have to pay anything.

Both were arrested on warrants Friday. If convicted, each could get about 10 years in prison.

A police report says when officers arrived at the intersection of McMyler Street and Nevada Avenue Northwest at 8:47 p.m., they found the victim on the road with blood on his face and under his head. His pockets were pulled out.

Witnesses said the man told them he had been robbed.

The man was conscious but he could not speak to police, and police were not able initially to identify him. Police found blood and drag marks at a nearby abandoned house.

He was taken by ambulance to the Trumbull Regional Medical Center and later flown by helicopter to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.