Suits allege abuse, cover-up in Pennsylvania diocese
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Four men have filed suit against the Roman Catholic Diocese of Scranton and its current and former bishop over claims a priest sexually abused them when they were children.
The plaintiffs are believed to be the first to take advantage of a recent Pennsylvania appeals court ruling that could make it easier for some victims of abuse to overcome the state’s statute of limitations and pursue civil claims.
The men, who range in age from 45 to 57, allege they were sexually abused by the Rev. Michael Pulicare as children. Pulicare appears on a diocesan list of 68 credibly abuse priests and lay people. He died in 1999.
The diocese says it’s planning a statement on the lawsuits.
More like this from vindy.com
- August 14, 2018 2:58 p.m.
Report identifies more than 1,000 Pa. victims of priest abuse
- August 21, 2018 10:13 a.m.
Catholic school scrubs bishops’ names from campus buildings
- September 30, 2004 midnight
ALLEGHENY COUNTY COURT 8 who claim abuse sue diocese
- January 28, 2005 midnight
PITTSBURGH DIOCESE 2 men sue, alleging abuse years ago
- August 15, 2018 midnight
Report: Pa. priests abused 1,000 kids
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.