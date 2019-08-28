Suit charges e-cigarette maker markets products to teens
COLUMBUS (AP) — An Ohio woman’s lawsuit against an e-cigarette maker charges that the manufacturer markets its nicotine vapor products to teens like her daughters and fails to warn consumers about the products’ high nicotine levels.
The lawsuit filed this month in Columbus against California-based Juul Labs Inc. says the woman’s 16-year-old twin daughters first tried a Juul device when they were about 14. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the complaint alleges the girls became addicted to nicotine within one week and began experiencing severe mood swings, migraines, and behavioral issues.
Juul spokesman Ted Kwong told the newspaper in an email the lawsuit is without merit. He also said Juul has “never marketed to youth.”
The lawsuit, similar to previous ones filed in other states against Juul, seeks damages of at least $25,000.
More like this from vindy.com
- December 18, 2018 9:38 p.m.
US surgeon general warns of teen risks from e-cigarettes
- September 13, 2018 midnight
Calling teen vaping ‘epidemic,’ officials weigh ban on products
- November 13, 2018 2:30 p.m.
E-cigarette company Juul halts sales of flavors at stores
- November 15, 2018 11:07 p.m.
FDA to crack down on menthol cigarettes, flavored vapes
- March 14, 2019 midnight
US health officials move to tighten sales of e-cigarettes
Subscribe Today
Sign up for our email newsletter to receive daily news.
Want more? Click here to subscribe to either the Print or Digital Editions.