Something to crow about: 173rd Canfield Fair underway
CANFIELD — If it’s food, fun, Ferris wheels, funnel cakes and lots of folks spread out over more than 350 acres, it can mean only one thing: The 173rd annual Canfield Fair is underway.
“She loves kids,” Brandy Kemmer said about Sky, her 11-year-old white miniature horse that she was showcasing during the fair’s opening day Wednesday. “I’ve had her coming to this fair since she was 3 months old.”
The feeling seemed mutual, as several children in and next to one of the pony barns patted and made small talk with Sky as part of their fun on the event’s inaugural day.
