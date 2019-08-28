Report: Escort ordered by man steals man’s mom’s debit card

Staff report

BOARDMAN

A township man reported an escort he ordered stole his mother’s debit card early Saturday, according to police reports.

The man ordered an escort from the website Skip the Games using his mother’s debit card, which he had permission to use at the time. The escort arrived at his Cathy Ann Drive home with another woman.

The man, his cousin and the two escorts went to the bank, where the victim gave one of the escorts his mother’s debit card and PIN number and instructed her to withdraw $300, the agreed-upon fee.

They then returned to the man’s home.

The man awoke to discover the debit card was gone along with his mother’s driver’s license. More than $1,000 in fees were discovered on the card.

The man told police he was intoxicated at the time. He described the escorts as a black woman in her early 20s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 110 pounds and a heavyset white woman in her mid-20s with long brown hair and approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall.