POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Aug. 19

Criminal damaging: A car at a business in the 1500 block of South Raccoon Road was found with a shattered window.

Aug. 20

Theft: A woman reportedly stole two TVs from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave.

Aug. 21

Summons: Authorities responded to a multiple-vehicle accident with possible injuries on Kirk Road, where they charged William R. Deavers of Afton Avenue, Boardman, with operating a vehicle impaired and failure to control a motor vehicle. Deavers, 54, refused to undergo a breath test, a report indicated.

Aug. 22

Stolen property: While conducting security for a Seventy-Six Drive motel, police charged Jeffrey K. Handeland Jr., 25, no address listed, with receiving stolen property after alleging his vehicle had been reported stolen in Florence County, Wis.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: A Benton Avenue resident said a 2018 Chevrolet van and a 2018 Silverado truck had been used without permission.

Aug. 23

Arrest: Police at an Operating a Vehicle Impaired checkpoint near New and South Raccoon roads charged Edward T. Felger, 47, with OVI. Felger, of Birch Trace Drive, Austintown, registered a 0.145 blood-alcohol content, which exceeds Ohio’s 0.08 legal intoxication limit, a report indicated.

Auto theft: A 1995 Dodge Dakota was stolen at a Patriot Boulevard business.

Domestic violence: Christopher J. Mason, 51, of East Liberty Street, Mineral Ridge, faced a felony charge after his former wife alleged Mason came home drunk and, in an unprovoked attack, pushed her several times and choked the accuser. The charge was elevated because of two prior such convictions, one each in 2007 and 2013, a report stated.

Overdose: A person was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after a reported drug overdose in the 3300 block of Rosemont Avenue.

Harassment: A South Raccoon Road woman said a Poland woman has been harassing her regarding the suspect’s former boyfriend.

Arrest: Youngstown police on Mahoning Avenue handed Darrell O. Croom, 60, to Austintown authorities. Croom, who listed addresses on Huntmere Avenue in Austintown and West Boston Avenue in Youngstown, was wanted on a warrant accusing him of failing to appear in Austintown Area Court on a domestic-violence charge.

Arrest: Robert E. Pallo, 74, of South Raccoon Road, Austintown, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired after having been detained in an OVI checkpoint area near New Road. Pallo’s blood-alcohol content was 0.184, a report showed.

Breaking and entering: Someone entered a detached garage in the 3900 block of Brandywine Drive and reportedly tried to steal a vehicle inside.

Theft: Items were missing from a truck bed at a Clarkins Drive motel.

Arrest: Officers were dispatched to the 4700 block of Mahoning Avenue to serve a warrant to Denis R. Hernandez, 36, of North Main Street, Poland, who was wanted by Columbiana County authorities. The original charges were two counts of telecommunications fraud and one of theft.

Theft: A package was taken from an apartment in the 4300 block of Mahoning Avenue.

Theft: Danielle M. Opatich, 33, of Dumont Drive, Mineral Ridge, was charged with stealing from Walmart about $99 worth of undergarments, makeup and other property by obscuring the bar codes and quickly passing the items through a self-scanning device so as to not allow the machine to properly read the prices.

Aug. 24

Possible child abuse: Authorities received information that a 2-year-old child in the 400 block of South Raccoon Road had bruises.

Identity theft: A Redgate Lane man learned that his identity had been compromised at a Mahoning Avenue car dealership.

Overdose: A man reportedly ingested prescription medication at a Mahoning Avenue business and was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Aug. 25

Arrest: A traffic stop in the 3600 block of Mahoning Avenue led to the arrest of Cedric E. Henderson, 35, of Deer Creek Drive, Austintown. He was wanted on a Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department warrant.

Theft: April L. Showers, 44, was charged after police alleged the Ravenna woman intentionally failed to self-scan $87 worth of towels, T-shirts and swimming-pool cleaning products while in Walmart.

Theft: Authorities charged Olivia R. Roberts of South Raccoon Road, Austintown, after alleging that while in Walmart, Roberts, 22, purposely neglected to self-scan $101 worth of merchandise that included a blanket and bedding items.

CANFIELD

Aug. 22

Citation: Kathrin C. Ritz, 21, of Silver Fox Drive, Boardman, was given a minor-misdemeanor citation charging her with traveling 55 mph on a portion of East Main Street with a 35-mph speed limit.

Citation: Officers responded to a two-car accident on North Broad Street, where they cited Ross Yuriko, 87, of Deer Trail Drive, Canfield, on a charge of failing to yield.

Aug. 23

Arrest: Canfield police assisted at an OVI checkpoint in Austintown, where Robert Pallo, 74, of South Raccoon Road, Austintown, was charged with OVI.

Summons: Joshua Chociej, 24, of Carrollton, Ohio, was handed a summons charging him with driving under an out-of-state suspension, during a traffic stop on U.S. Route 224.

Aug. 25

Arrest: Officers at Giant Eagle, 525 E. Main St., charged Gary Haas, 60, of Butte, Mont., with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business.

Summons: A traffic stop on Neff Drive resulted in a summons charging John Martynyszyn, 19, of Neff, Canfield, with driving under suspension.

Summons: After stopping his car on Route 224, authorities charged Charles Alexander, 41, of Whitney Avenue, Youngstown, with driving under suspension.

Aug. 26

Summons: Police on Lisbon Road pulled over and wrote a summons charging Frank Crone, 40, of North Edgehill Avenue, Austintown, with driving under suspension and operating an unsafe vehicle.